After a dominant win in the first Test, the Pakistan national cricket team will host the West Indies national cricket team in the final Test of the two-match series. The second Test between Pakistan and West Indies will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 will begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, January 25. The hosts are leading the two-match Test series 1-0. The two-match Test series between Pakistan and the West Indies is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. However, South Africa and Australia have already qualified for the finals. Shan Masood Gets Run Out After He Was Caught Ball-Watching During PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

The Shan Masood-led Pakistan thrashed the West Indies by 127 runs in the first Test in Multan. The hosts made 230 runs in the first innings after Saud Shakeel top-scored with 84 runs. Speedster Jayden Seales took a three-wicket haul. The visitors were outclassed by Pakistan spinners. Sajid Khan (4/65) and Noman Ali (5/39) bundled out the West Indies for 137 runs. The hosts made 157 runs in the second innings after Jomel Warrican bagged a seven-wicket haul. While chasing 251 runs, the visitors innings was wrapped up for 123 runs after Sajid Khan took a five-wicket haul. Pakistan won the one-sided affair by 127 runs. Ahead of the second Test, take a look at Multan weather updates.

Multan Weather Updates Live

The final Test of the two-match series between the Pakistan national cricket team and the West Indies national cricket team will be hosted at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 will have a start time of 9:30 AM (Local Time). In good news for fans, no rain interruption will take place during the match hours of the first Test match on Saturday, January 25 in Multan. The weather is expected to be bright and sunny. The temperature is expected to stay around 18-24 degrees Celsius. Pakistan Beat West Indies by 127 Runs in PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025; Sajid Khan, Noman Ali Shine as Hosts Gain 1–0 Lead in Two-Match Test Series.

Multan Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch was a graveyard for the batters during the first Test between Pakistan and the West Indies. For the second Test, the Multan pitch is expected to get more difficult for the batters. The spinners will get help from the first session itself, and both teams' spinners will be licking their lips. Batters will find it hard to play their strokes. It is expected that both sides will go spin-heavy throughout the match.

