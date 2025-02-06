Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have been ruled out of Champions Trophy. (Photo: cricket.com.au)

Melbourne [Australia], February 6 (ANI): Australian skipper Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood are set to miss the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy due to injuries.

Things are slowly getting worse for Aussies as after injury to Mitchell Marsh and shock retirement of Marcus Stoinis, their pace bowling options have depleted further with Cummins and Hazlewood being ruled out of the tournament due to ankle and hip issues respectively, as per cricket.com.au.

The news of Cummins, Hazlewood being ruled out comes on the same day when Stoinis announced his retirement from ODI cricket. Now, Australia needs four replacements, with atleast two all-round talents to cover up for the loss of balance and experience in the team.

The final squad will be announced after the second Test against Sri Lanka, currently ongoing at Galle.

Marsh withdrew from the tournament because of a back injury that has worsened over time and affected his workload in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he missed the final Test. He is currently undergoing rehab.

Cummins has been suffering due to an ankle issue sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he bowled 167 overs, most by any bowler, to pick up 25 scalps. Hazlewood has been battling a hip issue that he sustained after recovering from side and calf strains that ruled him out of three BGT Test matches.

Both pacers will need extended period of rehabilitation before receiving clearance to compete. Their participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is also under doubt.

Australia's next committment in international cricket after Champions Trophy will be the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's in mid-June.

National selection panel chairperson George Bailey said as quoted by cricket.com.au, "Unfortunately Pat, Josh and Mitch are managing some ongoing injuries and have not come up in time for the Champion's Trophy."

"While disappointing, it does present a great opportunity for other players to perform for Australia in a world event."

Coach Andrew McDonald has suggested Steve Smith and Travis Head as alternate captaincy candidates.

Australia's campaign opener will be a high-profile clash with arch-rivals England at Lahore on February 22, followed by matches against South Africa and Afghanistan at Rawalpindi on February 25 and 28 respectively.

Australia preliminary squad for Champions Trophy (yet to be finalised): Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

