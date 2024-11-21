Perth [Australia], November 21 (ANI): Young cricketer Devdutt Padikkal shared his thoughts on the intensity and atmosphere during the Indian cricket team's practice sessions as he joined the Indian squad, and expressed his enthusiasm and determination ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India posted his arrival into the team on their X handle.

"Devdutt Padikkal has joined the Team India squad.

"I feel pretty surreal, to be honest," Padikkal remarked

"The intensity at the practice sessions is incredibly high. You feel the challenge, and it's evident that everyone is ready and raring to go for the big series ahead. Training sessions with the Indian side are as significant as a match itself, and it's always a pleasure to be part of them," he added.

Reflecting on his journey, Padikkal spoke about his aspirations and the opportunity that lies ahead.

"Coming here for the A tour, I always had in the back of my mind the hope that I could perform well enough to stay back. I am glad that I am getting this opportunity, and hopefully, I can make it count."

With his determination and readiness, Padikkal is expected to make a significant impact in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, showcasing the depth of talent in Indian cricket.

Padikkal has played only one Test, where he scored a fifty against England in Dharamsala.

After the series opener in Perth on November 22, the second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10.

Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18. The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal

Australia squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc. (ANI)

