India's three-man pace attack for the IND vs AUS 1st Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 will witness Harshit Rana in action, who is making his red-ball and international debut for the Indian National Cricket Team received his maiden cap from ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Rana had an impressive IPL 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and is enjoying a decent run in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 for Delhi. IND vs AUS 1st Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Nitish Kumar Reddy Handed International Test Debut, Receives India Cap From Virat Kohli Ahead of Series Opener at Perth.

Harshit Rana Receives His Test Cap From Ravichandran Ashwin

