The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that opener Shubman Gill was unavailable for selection for the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 after picking up an injury during India vs India A warm-up match last week. Gill injured his left thumb on Day 2 of the warm-up match simulation at The WACA in Perth. The BCCI is monitoring Gill's progress daily, with the player expected to be fit for the Adelaide Test starting Dec 6. IND vs AUS 1st Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Harshit Rana Handed International Debut, Receives India Test Cap From Ravi Ashwin Ahead of Series Opener at Perth.

BCCI Provides Update On Shubman Gill

UPDATE: Shubman Gill sustained a left thumb injury during Day 2 of match simulation at The WACA. He was not considered for selection for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress on a daily basis.#TeamIndia | #AUSvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2024

