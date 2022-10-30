Perth, Oct 30 (PTI) Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by six wickets in their crucial T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Netherlands found the going tough. Colin Ackermann top-scored with a run-a-ball 27, while skipper Scott Edwards made 15.

Shadab Khan was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, snapping three wickets for 22 runs in his four overs.

Shaheen Afridi (1/19), Mohammad Wasim Jr (2/15), Naseem Shah (1/11) and Haris Rauf (1/10) were also among wickets.

Pakistan chased down the target in 13.5 overs, reaching 95 for four.

Mohammad Rizwan made 49, while Brandon Glover (2/22) picked up two wickets for the Netherlands.

Brief Score:

Netherlands: 91 for 2 in 20 overs (Colin Ackermann 27; Shadab Khan 3/22).

Pakistan: 95 for 4 in 13.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 49; Brandon Glover 2/22).

