Lahore [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed the Board of Governors (BoG) on Wednesday that the governing body has submitted an expression of interest for six ICC Events in the 2024-31 cycle. The Board of Governors (BoG) of the PCB met through a virtual conference call on Wednesday. This was their 63rd meeting overall and the third one held this year.

"The BoG was informed that the PCB has submitted expression of interest for six ICC Events in the 2024-31 cycle. Of these six events, the PCB is keen to host the three-venue ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and 2029 on its own," read a statement from PCB.

"While it has offered to host the remaining four events -- two eight-venue ICC T2O World Cups 2026 and 2028, as well as the two 10-venue ICC Men's Cricket World Cups 2027 and 2031 -- in partnership with other Asian countries," it added.

According to PCB, the ICC's evaluation committee will now examine and evaluate the PCB as well as other members' expression of interests and revert with their decision, before the second phase of the event hosting process begins in September.

PCB said it remains hopeful that it will earn hosting rights of, at least, one event, which, in turn, will act as a great boost to Pakistan, which last staged an ICC event in 1996.

In the meeting the BoG was briefed on the engagement of Restrata and ESI, which will support the PCB in setting up bio-secure protocols and conduct security assessments, respectively during the 2021-22 season.

Between September 2021 and March 2022, New Zealand, England, West Indies and Australia will tour Pakistan. The services of two leading companies will also be available for PSL 7.

The BoG was informed that PSL 7 will be staged in Pakistan and discussions with the six franchise owners to find the right window during a packed 2021-22 domestic season will commence soon. The BoG was also updated on the process that will be implemented before new commercial partners are invited to come on board for future events. (ANI)

