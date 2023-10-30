Pakistan Head Coach Grant Bradburn Blames ‘Foreign Indian Conditions’ As Reason For His Team's Struggles in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Pakistan was the No. 1 ODI side briefly in the lead-up to the World Cup and currently is No. 3 behind India and Australia. But Bradburn believed that the ranking system was skewed as Pakistan doesn't get to play India and many top-ranked countries don't play them at home of late.

Agency News PTI| Oct 30, 2023 07:10 PM IST
Pakistan Head Coach Grant Bradburn Blames ‘Foreign Indian Conditions’ As Reason For His Team's Struggles in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Grant Bradburn (Photo Credit: @Chefkat23/twitter)

Kolkata, October 30: Pakistan are hurt by their woeful World Cup show, and their head coach Grant Bradburn on Monday blamed it on "foreign" Indian conditions and their lack of familiarity with the venues. Four defeats on the trot have virtually dashed Pakistan's semifinal hopes. They have to win their remaining three matches by big margins and hope that other teams' results also favor them to have any chance of making it to the last-four stage.  Inzamam-ul-Haq, PCB Chief Selector, Resigns From His Position Amid Pakistan's Poor Show in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

"We are in a position that we didn't want to be. We are determined at this stage of the tournament to be in control of our destiny but we're not. That hurts the group," said the Pakistani coach on the eve of their match against Bangladesh here on Tuesday. "This tournament is on foreign conditions for us. None of our players have played here before. Every venue is a new one, including this one," he added.

Bradburn said his side had done their homework meticulously. "We've done our homework meticulously on our opposition, on our venues that we're playing at, and we're prepared very, very well for each and every encounter. "But the reality is that each and every venue is a new one for us and we don't feel disadvantaged at all in terms of the knowledge, the quality, the skill, the backing that we have for this team of cricketers," he said.

The former Scotland coach, who had served as Pakistan's fielding coach and then consultant, was handed the reins by the PCB on a two-year deal in May. "Ideally, preparation for a tournament like this starts four years ahead. We started six months ago and changed direction in the way that we want to play the game of cricket, especially the one-day brand. "We've shown some positive signs of that over the last six months. We're proud of some of the performances that we've put on. It's taking a little bit longer than we hoped, but we want to play a dynamic brand that matches the challenge of the conditions we're playing in."

Skewed ICC Rankings

==============

Pakistan was the No. 1 ODI side briefly in the lead-up to the World Cup and currently is No. 3 behind India and Australia. But Bradburn believed that the ranking system was skewed as Pakistan doesn't get to play India and many top-ranked countries don't play them at home of late. He did not agree that Pakistan was the pre-tournament favorite. "I'm not sure where you get favorites from because there are 10 teams in th

==============

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

