Pakistan have been far from their best in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, managing just two wins out of six games and in the sixth spot on the points table. After Babar Azam and his team lost to South Africa by one wicket, Pakistan's semifinal chances took a further hit and now, fans of the side would look for permutations and combinations to determine if the team can qualify for the CWC 2023 semis or not. New Zealand's defeat to Australia opened up a way for Pakistan to get through and here's how it can happen. Needless to say, Pakistan will need to win all their remaining matches and also hope for New Zealand to lose all their games from now on. Plus, they would also require Sri Lanka to lose to either Afghanistan or Bangladesh. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

Here's How Pakistan can Qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semis:

There are many permutations but this image has the best possible scenario for Pakistan. PAK need to win all three and need others to beat NZ in all three. PAK need BD or AFG to beat SL. In case of equal points (10), PAK would prefer SL than NZ cos SL’s NRR is low. pic.twitter.com/J8HrQswQjs — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 28, 2023

