Dubai, Feb 23 (PTI) Pakistan picked up pace after a quiet period to reach 129 for two after 30 overs in their Champions Trophy match against traditional rivals India here on Sunday.

Skipper Mohammed Rizwan and Saud Shakeel were batting on 39 and 44 respectively, after Hardik Pandya dismissed Babar Azam (23) and Imam-ul-Haq (10) fell short of the crease by an Axar Patel throw.

Earlier, India also suffered a minor scare when pacer Mohammed Shami had to go out of the field for about 20 minutes for treatment, apparently for a shin issue. But he returned to the field and bowled after the 11th over.

Skipper Rohit Sharma too stayed away from the field for some time after feeling uncomfortable in Dubai heat. However, Rohit too returned to the field.

Brief scores:

Pakistan: 129/2 in 30 overs (Mohammed Rizwan 39 batting, Saud Shakeel 44 batting) vs India.

