Dubai, Feb 23 (PTI) Pakistan made an unsteady beginning to reach 63/2 after 15 overs in their Champions Trophy match against India here on Sunday.

Captain Mohammed Rizwan (8) and Saud Shakeel (9) were batting after Hardik Pandya dismissed Babar Azam (23) and Imam-ul-Haq (10) fell short of the crease by an Axar Patel throw.

India also suffered a minor scare when pacer Mohammed Shami had to go out of the field for about 20 minutes for treatment, apparently for a shin issue. But he returned to the field and bowled after the 11th over.

Skipper Rohit Sharma too stayed away from the field for some time after feeling uncomfortable in Dubai heat, as vice-captain Shubman Gill led the side. Rohit is yet to return to the field.

Brief scores: Pakistan: 63/2 (Babar Azam 23; Hardik Pandya 1/16) vs India.

