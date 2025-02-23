Real Madrid will be hosting Girona in the Spanish La Liga this evening, looking to return to winning ways after dropping points in their last three matches. Their domestic form has dipped, and this has them dropping to third in the points table. They trail Barcelona by three points although they have a game in hand which should come in handy. The Los Blancos are heading into the contest on the back of a morale boosting win over Manchester City in Europe. Opponents Girona are 11th and have suffered four defeats in their last five matches. Excited Kylian Mbappe Shares Instagram Story As Real Madrid Star Owned Football Club SM Caen Registers First Win of the Season.

Jude Bellingham is suspended for Real Madrid and will be a massive miss here. The Los Blancos will opt for a 4-3-3 formation with Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr in the final third. Dani Ceballos, Federico Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni make up the midfield three. Antonio Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez are back training and available for selection.

Abel Ruiz and Arnaut Danjuma will undergo late fitness test to determine their availability for Girona. Portu plays the lone striker up top and will be supported by wingers Bryan Gil and Viktor Tsygankov. Oriol Romeu in midfield will try and break up the opposition gameplay while Yaser Asprilla ventures forward to support the attack. Check out Real Madrid vs Girona match details and viewing options below.

When is Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will play home game as they take on Girona at Santiago Bernabue in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, February 23. The Real Madrid vs Girona, match will be played at 08:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Real Madrid vs Girona La Liga 2024-25 match viewing options below. Dani Olmo Helps Barcelona Grind Out 1–0 Win Against Las Palmas in La Liga 2024–25

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga 2024-25 match on their TV sets. Checkout the Real Madrid vs Girona online viewing options below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Real Madrid will dominate the game from the onset and should secure a routine 2-0 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2025 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).