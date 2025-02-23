Manchester City will turn their focus on the English Premier League after being dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in their last game. The English champions welcome league leaders Liverpool this evening as they look to consolidate their top four position. Their inconsistency and poor form had ruled them out of the title race long back and from now on it will all be about making sure they get into Europe. Opponents Liverpool will be looking to take advantage of an Arsenal slip up here and it is one of their most important games this term. Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Priortises Premier League After Losing to Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League 2024-25.

Erling Haaland leads the attack for Manchester City, who will have Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva as their attacking midfielders. Ilkay Gundogan is the pick for the central defensive midfield role. Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden will cut inside from the wide areas to try and carve out openings.

Diogo Jota is the striker for Liverpool in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Dominik Szoboszlai in the no 10 role. Luis Diaz and Mo Salah have been in fine form this season and will be deployed on the wings. Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are the two box-to-box midfielders for the away side. Check out Man City vs Liverpool match details and viewing options below.

When Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Man City will host Liverpool on match week 26 of the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, February 23. The Manchester City vs Liverpool match will be played at Etihad Stadium and it starts at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Manchester City vs Liverpool viewing options below. Shaun Wright-Phillips Backs Erling Haaland To Break More Records, Compares Him to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester City vs Liverpool live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select 1, 2 HD and SD channels. For Man City vs Liverpool online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Expect a quality game with attacking football with the tie ending in a scored draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2025 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).