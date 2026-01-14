New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Pakistan have announced their T20I and ODI squads to face South Africa, with the tour forming a key part of preparations for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, as per the ICC website.

Fatima Sana will continue to lead the side in both ODIs and T20Is as Pakistan return to action following their disappointing Women's World Cup 2025 campaign, looking to fine-tune combinations ahead of the marquee event in England & Wales.

The white-ball series included three T20Is and three ODIs. The series begins on February 10 with the shortest format of the game in Potchefstroom, while the 50-over series will start on 22 February.

Uncapped batter Saira Jabeen and right-arm fast bowler Humna Bilal headline the T20I squad selections, earning their maiden call-ups as Pakistan widen their talent pool in the shortest format.

The tour also sees the return of experienced campaigners Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Tasmia Rubab and wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi to the ODI squad after missing out on the Women's ODI World Cup selection last year.

Several key players feature in both squads, including Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Tasmia Rubab.

Diana Baig, Najiha Alvi, Sadaf Shamas and Syeda Aroob Shah have been named exclusively in the ODI squad, while Humna Bilal, Saira Jabeen, Tuba Hassan and Eyman Fatima are part of the T20I group only.

A pre-series training camp will be held at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi from 1 to 6 February, allowing the squad to prepare before departing for South Africa.

The tour also marks Pakistan Women's return to South Africa for a bilateral series since January 2021, though they have played matches in Cape Town and Paarl during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

T20I squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza (wicket-keeper), Humna Bilal, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Sidra Amin, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.

ODI squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab. (ANI)

