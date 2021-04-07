Pretoria [South Africa], April 7 (ANI): Pakistan wrist-spinner Zahid Mahmood has been named as a replacement for injured all-rounder Shadab Khan for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

The T20I series will be played from April 21 to 25 in Harare and Fakhar Zaman will stay with the side for the T20Is in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan is currently locking horns with the Proteas in the ODI series and the two teams will face each other in the shortest format from Saturday.

Zahid was originally named in the two-Test squad against Zimbabwe, while Fakhar was initially named for the ODIs.

"Both the changes were approved by the national selection committee on the request of the team management," said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in an official statement.

Shadab was ruled out of the South Africa and Zimbabwe series after suffering a left toe injury. He suffered the injury while batting during the second ODI against South Africa on Sunday. The injury has sidelined him for up to four weeks.

According to a statement from PCB, X-rays conducted following the match revealed an "intra articular communicated fracture" though there is neither any displacement nor angulation. The injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a four-week rehab. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)