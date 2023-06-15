Islamabad [Pakistan], June 15 (ANI): Pakistan opening batter Nahida Khan on Thursday announced her retirement from international cricket.

Having made her ODI debut in Bogra, Bangladesh, against Sri Lanka in February 2009, she represented her country for 14 years.

Nahida hails from Balochistan and represented the national women's team in 120 international matches in which she scored 2,014 runs and took one wicket. She holds the record for most catches in an ODI innings. She took four catches in Pakistan's 94-run win over Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2018.

She represented Pakistan in three 50-over World Cups (2013, 2017 and 2022) and in four T20 World Cups (2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018).

Nahida has also made a foray into the field of coaching, having recently worked as the assistant coach of Blasters in the Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tournament held in Karachi.

"I am grateful to the unwavering support I received throughout my career. I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches, and the Pakistan Cricket Board for their guidance and belief in my abilities. I also want to thank the passionate fans who supported me throughout my journey, both in Pakistan and across the globe," Nahida Khan was quoted as saying by Pakistan Cricket.

"Nahida Khan's contribution to women's cricket in Pakistan will be remembered. Her dedication, skill, and constant determination have left an indelible mark on the game, inspiring generations of cricketers to follow their dreams and pursue greatness," Head of Women's Cricket, Tania Mallick said.

"As Nahida embarks on the next chapter of her life, the cricketing fraternity, fans, and well-wishers extend their warmest wishes," Mallick further said. (ANI)

