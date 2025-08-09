Mumbai, August 9: Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has completed 350 international wickets during the first ODI against the West Indies at Tarouba. On Friday, Shaheen was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with 4/51 in eight overs, with an economy rate of 6.37. His wicket tally included Brandon King, skipper Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Joseph. Now in 177 international appearances, Shaheen has taken 351 wickets at an average of 24.77, with best figures of 6/35. Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi Tops ODI Strike-Rate Charts, Achieves Feat During PAK vs WI 2nd ODI 2025.

He has taken seven five-wicket hauls and a ten-fer in his career. The left-armer has been really effective in ODIs, having taken 131 scalps in 65 matches at an average of 24.01, with eight four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls to their name.

The leading wicket-taker in Pakistan's international cricket history is pacer Wasim Akram, with 916 scalps at an average of 23.57, with best figures of 7/119 in 460 international matches. He took 31 five-wicket hauls and five ten-fers in his career.

Opting to field after winning the toss, Pakistan struck early through Shaheen, with support from Naseem Shah (3/55). For the West Indies, Evin Lewis (60), Shai Hope (55), and Roston Chase (53) all registered fifties, but the home side couldn't build a commanding total. WI vs PAK 1st ODI 2025: Hasan Nawaz’s Unbeaten 63 Guides Pakistan to Five-Wicket Win Against West Indies.

In reply, Pakistan's chase had its nervous moments. Babar Azam made 47 and Mohammad Rizwan 53, but at 180/5, the game was still open. That's when Hasan Nawaz made a brilliant 63 off 54 balls and Hussain Talat scored 41 off 37 balls and joined forces to guide the visitors home with five wickets and seven balls to spare. Both of them stitched an unbeaten 104-run partnership.

Pakistan leads the three-match series 1-0.

