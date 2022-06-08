Chateauroux [France], June 8 (ANI): Indian duo of Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis on Wednesday clinched the gold medal in the P6-10m Air Pistol Mixed event at the Chateauroux Para-Shooting World Cup on Wednesday.

Narwal and Francis outscored China's Yang Chao and Min Li to win the gold medal. The Indian duo also created a new world record in the qualification stage with a score of 565.

Taking to his Twitter, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur congratulated the duo and wrote, "It's raining WORLD RECORDS for INDIA @manishnarwal02 and Rubina Francis won GOLD in P6- 10M Air Pistol Mixed team while setting a new World Record in qualification stage with a score of 565 at #Chateauroux2022 World Cup!"

Earlier on Tuesday, Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara won a gold medal with a world record score of 250.6 in Women's 10m Air Rifle and secured a place at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The 20-year-old shooter broke her own world record of 249.6.

Apart from her, para rifle shooter Srihari Devaraddi clinched a gold medal in Mixed 10m Air Rifle SH2 with a shot total of 253.1 in the final after defeating Slovenia's Tirsek F by just 0.5 points. (ANI)

