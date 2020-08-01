Paris [France], August 1 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won their ninth Coupe de la Ligue final after defeating Lyon 6-5 in a thrilling penalty shoot-out on Saturday.

The win comes a week after they defeated Saint-Etienne 1-0 in Coupe de France final. The win against Lyon also ensured that PSG sealed their seventh Coupe de la Ligue title in eight years.

No team was able to score the goal in the match and the game was headed into the extra time. The two teams fought hard but neither PSG nor Lyon was able to find the breakthrough and at last, the game went into the penalty shootout.

After the long-fought 120 minutes, it was left to Pablo Sarabia Garcia to seal it for PSG on penalties after Traore's effort was saved.

Neymar slotted his penalty into the bottom left corner to give PSG a much-needed sigh of relief and took the penalty scorecard to 5-5.

Traore missed the next chance to score as Navas dived to his left to revive PSG's hopes. After that, Sarabia dispatched a left-footed penalty into the bottom right corner to hand PSG a thrilling win.

PSG will now lock horns with Atalanta in the Champions League on August 13. (ANI)

