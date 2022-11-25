Auckland [New Zealand], November 25 (ANI): Tom Latham's blistering knock of 145 from 104 balls helped New Zealand chase down a 307-run target in just 47.1 overs in the first ODI here at Eden Park to take a 1-0 lead in three-match ODI series.

"Like the way Latham gave them a start, if it would have been curbed in that situation, then definitely we would have been on top of them. If at that time, we had placed fielders in attacking positions or would have been in his scoring arcs, then the pressure would have been built and some changes could have come," said Shreyas Iyer in a post-match press conference.

At one point the Kiwis were struggling at 88/3 but an unbeaten 221-run partnership from Latham and skipper Kane Williamson took the match in India's favour.

"I believe their partnership completely changed the scenario of the game and that was also a crucial phase for us as well to get a wicket. If we would have got one wicket, we would have been under their skin and the situation would have been completely different. But kudos to them for the way they found strength in that phase and converted those loose deliveries into brilliant boundaries and sixes. They were fearless in their approach and that's what I feel that happened to reach where they were," explained Shreyas Iyer.

The Indian team are now trailing 0-1 in the three-match ODI series and the second match in Hamilton becomes a must-win game in order to stay alive in the series. Shreyas Iyer's knock of 80 runs off 76 balls went in vain as his performance could not help India register a win.

"This is now a learning and in the next match, we would see how much we can improve on as maintaining energy all the time in 50 overs is not easy. But that stand also went past 200 and fielders were bogged down a bit on soft ground," told Shreyas Iyer.

Barring Washington Sundar all the other Indian bowlers proved to be expensive as Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal gave away more than six runs in an over while Shardul Thakur conceded runs at seven runs per over and ODI debutant Arshdeep Singh proved to be even more expensive giving runs at an economy rate of 8.32.

"They played fantastic knocks, both of them. They knew which bowlers to target at a specific time. The way Latham took on that over, completely shifted the momentum towards them. He wanted to come in and build on that partnership. Since they were playing together for so many years, I am sure they know about their strengths and weaknesses very closely." told Shreyas Iyer.

After losing the match by seven wickets Shikhar Dhawan-led India will look to bounce back in the second ODI at Hamilton on Sunday in order to level the series. (ANI)

