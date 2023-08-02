New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Real Kabaddi Season 3 has already caught the eye of sports lovers when the organizers announced that Season 3 will be held at the end of September 2023.

The organizers are leaving no stone unturned to make this event a milestone event. In tune with that, top Pro Kabaddi players and senior national players like Parveen Birwal, Pradeep Kumar, Prashant Rao, Ritik and Kartik have been named as marquee players for the 3rd edition and the player drafting will be held soon.

Also Read | IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs West Indies Cricket Match in Trinidad.

In the previous season, there were some outstanding performances, such as Aman Malik from Jaipur Jaguars, who scored an impressive 61 raid points, and Deepanshu, known as the "wall" of Jaipur Jaguars, with 46 tackle points. Dinesh from Jodhana Warriors showed his raiding prowess, amassing 138 raid points, while Lakshya Malik from Shekhawat Kings also put up an impressive show with 120 raid points.

As the player drafting for Season 3 approaches, all eyes will be on the marquee players who are expected to shine brightly. Praveen Birwal stands out as one of the most experienced players, having represented Patna Pirates in previous Pro Kabaddi seasons and securing gold medals three times in Junior Nationals and All India University championships. Not far behind is Pradeep Kumar, a valuable player for Indian Railways, who also played for Patna Pirates in Season 2 and won gold twice at the All India University championships, a Real Kabaddi release said.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul Unlikely to Be Selected in the Indian Cricket Team Squad For Asia Cup 2023: Report.

Prashant Rao, an ace raider known for his skills, will be ready to significantly impact Real Kabaddi Season 3. As for the emerging talents, Ritik and Kartik, they have already showcased their abilities at All India University and senior Nationals, promising to be ones to watch in the upcoming season.

Commenting on the same, Lavish Choudhary, Co-Founder, Real Kabaddi League said, "Season 3 is going to be bigger and more exciting, with experienced names like Parveen, Pradeep, Prashant, Ritik, Kartik and many others we will be surely able to raise the bar."

Shubham Choudhary, Founder of Atlanture Sports Private Limited said, "We at Atlanture Sports are committed to promoting homegrown games, sports, and people. Real Kabaddi encourages the local-regional Tier II and Tier III Kabaddi players and provides them a chance to perform. The platform is wholeheartedly assisting players to get an opportunity to showcase their talent in the world of sport." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)