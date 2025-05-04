Dharamsala, May 4 (PTI) Punjab Kings produced a superlative batting display, led by Prabhsimran Singh, to post 236 for five against Lucknow Super Giants in their crucial IPL match here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, Prabhsimran smashed a 48-ball 91 and shared a 78-run stand with skipper Shreyas Iyer (45) to lay the foundation before Nehal Wadhera (16), Shashank Singh (33) and Marcus Stoinis (15) chipped in to take PBKS to the imposing total.

For LSG, Akash Maharaj Singh (2/30) and Digvesh Singh Rathi (2/46) took two wickets each while Price Yadav (1/43) accounted for a wicket.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 236 for five in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 91; Akash Maharaj Singh 2/30).

