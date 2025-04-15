Mullanpur, Apr 15 (PTI) Punjab Kings suffered a shocking batting collapse to be shot out for a mere 111 in 15.3 overs in their Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Tuesday.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer's (0) early dismissal sparked the collapse after PBKS' bright start, which saw their openers Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (30) adding 39 runs in 3.1 overs.

For KKR, India pacer Harshit Rana took 3/25, Varun Chakravarthy claimed 2/21 and Sunil Narine bagged 2/14.

Brief scores:

Punjab Kings: 111 in 15.3 overs in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 30; Harshit Rana 3/25, Varun Chakravarthy 2/21, Sunil Narine bagged 2/14).

