Lahore [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): Former fast bowler Azhar Mahmood has been named as the head coach of the Pakistan men's cricket team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.

The five-match T20I series will start on April 18 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and will conclude on April 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore.

"Azhar represented Pakistan in 164 internationals, taking 162 wickets and scoring 2,421 runs," PCB said in an official statement.

Azhar's previous assignment with the Pakistan men's cricket team was from 2016-2019 when he was the bowling coach.

Meanwhile, Wahab Riaz has been named senior team manager, with Mohammad Yousuf as batting coach. Saeed Ajmal, who was the bowling coach on the last tours of Australia and New Zealand, will continue as the spin bowling coach.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan men's cricket team are currently taking part in the fitness camp being conducted by trainers from the Pakistan Army in Kakul. Skipper Babar Azam and Pakistan's chief selectors are consulting to finalise the list of players who will feature in the five-match T20I series.

Since their disastrous ODI World Cup campaign in India last year, the Pakistan team has been undergoing massive changes.

On the other hand, the Pakistan cricket team for the New Zealand series will be announced on Tuesday. Last month reappointed star batter Babar Azam as their white-ball captain, just months before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Babar relinquished his leadership position following his team's underwhelming performance at last year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India, in which it finished in sixth place.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took the helm of Pakistan's T20I captain, while Shan Masood was appointed as red-ball captain.

Pakistan team player support personnel for New Zealand T20Is:

Wahab Riaz (senior team manager), Mansoor Rana (team manager), Azhar Mahmood (head coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Saeed Ajmal (spin bowling coach), Aftab Khan (field coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saiman (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Butt (analyst), Irtiza Komail (security manager), Raza Kitchlew (media and digital manager), Zain Maqsood (videographer), Dr Khurram Sarwar (doctor), and Mohammad Imran (masseur). (ANI)

