Lahore [Pakistan], April 2 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, met star speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi in Kakul on Monday and reached a truce after the recent captaincy change fiasco, according to ESPNcricnfo.

Afridi was removed from the T20I captaincy on Sunday after leading the Men in Green in just one series, which saw Pakistan lose 4-1 against New Zealand. The PCB reinstated Babar Azam as the skipper of the white ball format ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

According to ESPNcricnfo, Afridi was dissatisfied with the way of his sacking and the lack of communication from the board. The matter further escalated after PCB put out a statement on its official website, which carried a statement from Afridi attributed to him, which he did not say.

ESPNcricinfo reported that Afridi is still not fully convinced by the way his concerns were addressed but he is willing to put the entire matter behind him. It was also reported that PCB acknowledged that an internal error was made regarding the statement that was issued containing a statement from the pacer that was neither approved nor said by him.

PCB also released a statement to provide some insights on the fitness camp being conducted by trainers from the Pakistan Army that the Men in Green are currently a part of.

"Chairman PCB also held a meeting with the selection committee to talk about the team's selection ahead of the New Zealand T20I series. The meeting was also attended by captain Babar Azam. Chairman PCB also took the members into confidence on the developments made by the Board regarding the appointment of head coach," PCB said in a statement.

"I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their support to our cricketers. Their collaboration will not only enhance the fitness levels of our players but will also make them more disciplined in future," Naqvi said.

"This camp will surely put the players in good stead before undertaking a challenging journey leading to a global tournament in the USA and West Indies. The PCB remains dedicated to providing comprehensive support to its players, equipping them with the necessary tools and resources to excel at the international level," he added. (ANI)

