Karachi, Aug 31 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to manage all six teams of the Pakistan Junior League T20 after failing to sell the team rights.

The board announced on Tuesday that the inaugural PJL would go ahead with the teams managed directly by the board from October 6-21.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2022: Rashid Khan Surpasses Tim Southee To Become 2nd-Highest Wicket-taker In T20Is.

The board also confirmed that Pakistan's former captain Javed Miandad would be the league mentor while all six teams would have mentors in Sir Vivian Richards, Imran Tahir, Darren Sammy, Colin Munro, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik and

The board had initially announced and invited bids for the sale of the six team rights but none of the interested bidders could match the reserve price asked by the board.

Also Read | New Zealand All-Rounder Colin de Grandhomme Retires From International Cricket To Participate in BBL.

“We know that since this is a first ever junior T20 international league obviously sponsors and bidders are a bit skeptical about its commercial value and future but the PCB believes the league will become a successful commercial property after a few seasons,” an official source in the board said.

The PCB also didn't get the required reserve prices for the broadcasting rights of the tournament which will now be shown by the PCB and national state broadcaster PTV.

The PCB also confirmed the player draft for the tournament will be held in Lahore on 6 September. Details around the draft process will be announced shortly.

PCB CEO Faisal Hasnain said outside Pakistan, over 140 players from Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, England, Ireland, Nepal, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe and the United Arab Emirates have completed their registrations for the tournament.

“There is tremendous interest within and outside Pakistan about this league and we have maintained that momentum by today confirming the city names and their mentors.

"The six cities mirror our domestic cricket structure. This will not only provide talented teenagers with opportunities to showcase their talent to the world, but will also encourage them to play quality cricket in an environment they have never faced before," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)