Southee was second in the wicket-takers list with 114 wickets before the match. Shakib Al Hasan holds on to his record with 122 wickets, the most by anyone in the men's game, and the second best in all T20Is, behind West Indies' Anisa Mohammed (125). The 23-year-old leg-spinner has had a remarkable T20I career so far, averaging 13.73 and an economy rate of 6.16 after 68 matches in the format. He has six hauls of four or more wickets in T20Is, which is again the joint-most in the men's game.

Rashid's spell, which followed an impressive three-wicket haul from Mujeeb ur Rahman, helped Afghanistan restrict Bangladesh to 127/7 in 20 overs. However, it still took a remarkable 17-ball 43 not out from Najibullah Zadran for Afghanistan to seal a win and establish their position at the top of Group B in Asia Cup 2022 and ensure qualification to the next round.