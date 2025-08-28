New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Devendra Jhajharia explained the importance of the 'Mondo' track in preparing for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics.

The World Para Athletics Championships will be held in the national capital from September 27 to October 5 and will be played on the newly laid Mondo track at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The Mondo track is a synthetic track surface for athletics, considered beneficial for athletes and reducing the risk of injury.

Jhajharia revealed that they wished for such a track during their playing days; however, the lack of money kept them away from practising on such turf. With the passage of time, India has transformed into an economic powerhouse, and the turf has been brought in to offer the best facilities for top-tier multinational events. Jhajharia believes that practising on such a strip is vital for preparing for the Summer Games in LA in three years.

"Our dream was to make a mondo track, but it used to cost a lot of money. Now that time has passed, the world has become financially strong. We are the fourth-largest economy in the world. So now we are looking at our athletes. We have made a plan for LA. We will give a good performance in LA. For that, this track is necessary. This track is necessary for the coming time. And I believe that the athletes will get a lot of support from this," Jhajharia told ANI.

With just 30 days to go before the World Para Athletics Championships, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) unveiled the official Team India jersey at a grand ceremony held on Wednesday in the national capital, naming Dharambir and Preeti Pal as the nation's flag bearers for the event.

Paris Paralympic silver medallist in the men's High Jump T63 event, Sharad Kumar, believes such events boost the morale of athletes and said, "I think it's going to be very good, and also the fact that for the first time there is a jersey launch that has happened, I think this will motivate athletes for that, you know. A kit is very much essential for athletes, and it motivates them."

"I think with such activities happening, now I think with the country administration doing all its job, with the sports ministry doing its job right, now it's on the athletes how they perform and how they are going to win medals for our country and bring laurels to our country," he added.

Sharad went on to emphasise the importance of the Mondo track and said, "So, for the first time, the Mondo track has been set up in India, and that's a fact. This will only help athletes train on such a sphere and track, ensuring they are always ready for international competitions, knowing that such facilities will be available to them." (ANI)

