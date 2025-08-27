Animesh Kujur creates history as he becomes the first Indian male sprinter to qualify for the World Championships. He will compete in the upcoming World Championships 2025 at Tokyo. The 21-year-old, who currently holds both the 100m and 200m National Record, finished 41st in the World Rankings with 1220 points and secured a qualification through that route. The top 31 sprinters qualified through the entry standard after eclipsing the 20.16 mark this year. Animesh is among 16 others who have guaranteed a place through the rankings. Animesh Kujur Wins Gold Medal in Men's 200 M Race at World Athletics Continental Tour 2025 Bronze Meet (Watch Video).

Animesh Kujur Becomes First Indian Male Sprinter to Qualify For World Championships

𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙢 20.63𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙞𝙣 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮. ⏱️🔥 Animesh Kujur – the first Indian sprinter to storm into the World Athletics Championships 2025! 🌍🇮🇳#RFSports #LetsPlay #RFAthlete pic.twitter.com/FekqNFKyQk — RelianceFoundationSports (@RFYouthSports) August 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)