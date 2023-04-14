New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): India international Gurjoat Singh Khangura shot a perfect 75 on day one of the Shotgun National Selection Trials, the Skeet competitions of which got underway here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in the national capital.

While Punjab's Gurjoat led the men's field of 26, state-mate Ganemat Sekhon led the 20-strong women's Skeet field with a score of 72 over three 25-shot rounds. Both the fields come back on Friday for two more rounds of qualifying before the finalists are identified.

Also Read | PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Kagiso Rabada Achieves Special Landmark, Mohit Sharma Makes Successful Return in Mohali.

Gurjoat was being trailed by Rajasthan's Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, who missed two targets in round two to finish the day with 73. Joint finals world record holder Angad Vir Singh Bajwa was lying third with 72 after missing one target in each of the three rounds.

In the women's competition, India's number one Ganemat began with a perfect 25 but then missed two birds in round two and one in round three. Raiza Dhillon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal were behind her with scores of 71 each.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Shubman Gill’s 67 Powers Gujarat Titans to Six-Wicket Win Over Punjab Kings.

Among the juniors, Raiza was leading the women with her 71 while Harmehar Lally was leading the junior men's competition with an identical score. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)