Perth [Australia], November 13 (ANI): Perth Scorchers on Friday announced the signing of New Zealand batsman Colin Munro for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The fierce left-hander has performed excellently across the globe in various T20 leagues, making 1,724 runs at a strike rate of 156.44 - the fourth highest in the world.

Also Read | How to Watch Argentina vs Paraguay, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of ARG vs PAR & Football Score Updates on TV.

Munro dominated in the recent 2020 Caribbean Premier League for the Trinbago Knight Riders earning two Player of the Match awards for superb knocks of 50 off 30 and 65 off 54 balls.

"To jump on board with such a successful, established club that has been playing great cricket since the BBL started was really what appealed to me... it's going to be pretty special to be part of it," Munro said in an official statement.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Takes a Jibe at Glenn Maxwell For Miserable Show in IPL 2020, Says '10-Crore Cheerleader Proved Costly for KXIP' (Watch Video).

"The Scorchers have some world-class players in their list so to rub shoulders with them this summer is going to be really exciting," he added.

With more than 200 T20 matches to his name, the 33-year-old left-hand batsman brings a wealth of experience and all-around skills to the team and will strengthen a dangerous Scorchers top-order.

"Colin's naturally aggressive instinct with the bat and ability to take the game away from the opposition quickly will make him an extremely important impact player for us this summer. We look forward to welcoming Colin to the Scorchers," said Head coach Adam Voges.

Perth Scorchers will lock horns with Melbourne Renegades at Blundstone Arena on December 12 in their opening match of BBL 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)