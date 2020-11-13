Argentina will look to extend its unbeaten streak in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they host Paraguay in their third match in CONMEBOL qualifiers on November 13 (Friday). Lionel Messi and co beat Ecuador 1-0 and followed with a comeback 2-1 win over Bolivia in their first two matches and will hope to continue with the same winning run. Paraguay, who haven’t qualified for the last two editions of the World Cup, were held to 2-2 draw at home by Peru but beat Venezuela 1-0 in their second game. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch Argentina vs Paraguay World Cup qualifying match should scroll down for all details. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Barcelona Star's Father Responds To PSG Links.

Messi scored from the spot in the 1-0 win over Ecuador while Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa scored the two goals against Bolivia. Argentina are without Paulo Dybala and Sergio Aguero due to injuries while Juan Foyth, Roberto Pereyra and Marcos Acuna have withdrawn from the squad. Argentina have, however, recalled Angel di Maria to the squad. Paraguay, on the other, are without goalkeeper Roberto Fernandez while second-choice goalkeeper Gerardo Ortiz is currently in isolation after testing COVID-19 Positive.

Argentina vs Paraguay, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Time and Schedule in India

Argentina vs Paraguay match in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will take place on November 13 (Friday morning). The match will be played at the La Bombonera Stadium and the game is scheduled to start from 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Argentina vs Paraguay Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Sadly, there will be no live telecast available for Argentina vs Paraguay match in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers CONMEBOL in India. Unfortunately, there will also be no live streaming available. Fans can, however, follow updates and catch goal highlights on the social media pages of both the teams and also keep themselves updated with momentary updates from the game on Twitter.

