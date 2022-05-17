Bhubaneswar, May 17 (PTI) A determined PIFA FC will take on Odisha Police in the Indian Women's League at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match, PIFA head coach Nirvan Shah stated: "We need to win our next game. Odisha Police being the home team, will have an advantage, but we will be prepared for them. We will have to work hard in a determined manner."

Shah urged his team to keep on improving.

He said, "We will always need to improve, that's life."

After their loss in the last game, Odisha Police are in search of winning ways. Head coach Shradhanjali Samantaray feels, "The last three matches are remaining for us. We will try our best to get the win in every game."

The gaffer further said, "We want to do better in the final third and in the execution of our strategies. We hope to score more in the next game."

Sports Odisha face Hans Women FC

Sports Odisha will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on a struggling Hans Women FC at the 7th Battalion Ground.

Sports Odisha are coming off a well-fought draw against SSB, while Hans Women FC suffered 0-4 loss against Sirvodem SC in their previous match.

Asked about the game ahead Sports Odisha head coach Gitanjali Khuntia said, "We are looking at nothing but to win and get the three points from this game. It is a must-win game for us."

Speaking on her approach the Sports Odisha coach said, "Our last game was a draw, so we will take a tougher approach in our next match. We need to win this with a good margin to get some confidence before we face tougher opponents."

Hans are currently at the bottom of the league table.

Quizzed about the next match, head coach Darshana Sanas said, "We are excited about our next game as slowly but progressively, our team is shaping up well."

