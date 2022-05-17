Sanjay Yadav will be making his debut in the Indian Premier League as the cricketer has been included by Mumbai Indians in their playing XI for the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. The record champions, already out of the playoff race, continue to experiment with their team. As a result, another youngster in Sanjay Yadav is playing his first game for the franchise. MI vs SRH Live Score Updates, IPL 2022.

Sanjay Yadav was one of the young players in high demand during the IPL 2022 player auction. Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings were battling to land the player but in the end, it was the record champions that manage to place the highest bid.

Very early in his career, the power-hitting all-rounder has impressed in the domestic circuit with his quality. Sanjay Yadav has a decent record in the shortest international format, contributing handily with the bat as well as the ball.

Sanjay Yadav Lesser Known Facts

# Sanjay Yadav was born in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on May 10, 1995

# He was bought by MI at the IPL 2022 player auction for a price of INR 50 lakh

# Yadav has previously been part of SRH and KKR's squad but never played an IPL game for them

# He started his career as a left-arm pacer but now bowls left-arm spin

# Sanjay Yadav has scored 497 runs and taken 16 wickets in 27 T20 games

# Yadav has a highest individual score of 254* in the Ranji Trophy

# He has represented Tamil Nadu and Meghalaya in the domestic circuit

# Yadav played for Nellai Royal Kings in TNPL 2021

With Mumbai Indians, making constant changes to their side in search of a perfect combination, Sanjay Yadav has finally got his opportunity in the IPL. The all-rounder will be hoping to impress the team and make a case for his spot in the starting XI next season.

