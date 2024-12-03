Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Puneri Paltan fans turned up in large numbers at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex to witness their team take on U Mumba in Match 90 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.

However, the home fans left disappointed as U Mumba secured a commanding 43-29 victory. Ajit Chauhan led the charge with 12 points, supported by Manjeet's 5-point contribution. Defenders Sunil Kumar and Sombir registered High-5s for U Mumba. For Puneri Paltan, Pankaj Mohite was the standout performer, scoring 9 points.

The win gives U Mumba the bragging rights in the Maharashtra Derby, with 11 victories in 24 encounters against Puneri Paltan. The Season 10 champions, Puneri Paltan, have won 10 matches in this fixture, while three games have ended in ties.

Sombir and Manjeet opened the scoring for U Mumba, but Puneri Paltan quickly fought back in the early exchanges. U Mumba maintained their intensity, with key players delivering crucial points in the first quarter.

Sushil Kumar, Manjeet, and Ajit Chauhan led U Mumba's charge, aiming to establish an early lead. The contest remained fiercely competitive, with neither side yielding ground. Puneri Paltan's Akash Shinde and Abinesh Nadarajan made an impact in the first half despite trailing on the scoreboard.

Manjeet and Ajit Chauhan continued to trouble Puneri Paltan's defence. However, in the closing moments of the first half, Pankaj Mohite produced a sensational three-point raid, narrowing the gap and giving Puneri Paltan a slender lead.

Pankaj Mohite's heroics persisted, supported by his defenders, as Puneri Paltan inflicted an emphatic All Out on U Mumba, snatching the lead just before half-time. The hosts went into the break with a 19-16 advantage, much to the delight of the Pune crowd.

The second half began with Ajit Chauhan erasing Puneri Paltan's lead with a brilliant Super Raid. He continued his dominance, restoring U Mumba's advantage and completing his Super 10 within six minutes of the restart. U Mumba also inflicted an All Out on Puneri Paltan, further extending their lead.

As the game approached the 30-minute mark, U Mumba led by eight points, successfully neutralising Puneri Paltan's key players, including Pankaj Mohite and V Ajith. Despite a spirited fightback attempt by Puneri Paltan in the final phase, U Mumba's defenders, Sunil Kumar and Sombir, who both completed High-5s, held firm.

Manjeet delivered the final blow by securing an All Out against Puneri Paltan, effectively sealing the game. U Mumba walked away with a resounding victory in the Maharashtra Derby. (ANI)

