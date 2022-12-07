Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Bengaluru Bulls stayed on track for a third place finish after defeating Patna Pirates 57-44 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

Bharat emerged as the best player for the Bulls with 20 points in the game. Bharat picked up a few raid points as the Bengaluru Bulls took the lead at 13-6 in the seventh minute.

Patna Pirates were on the verge of an all out but Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh effected a fantastic raid to keep his team afloat.

However, Bharat carried out a multi-point raid soon and helped his team inflict an all out and take a massive lead at 23-12 in the 13th minute.

Sachin pulled off a magnificent running hand touch, but the Bulls still held a comfortable lead at 25-14.

Bharat caught out Sunil and Sajin C in the 17th minute as the Bulls continued to dominate the proceedings. The Bengaluru side kept raging on and ended the first half leading at 31-16.

