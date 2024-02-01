New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Dabang Delhi, the capital's pride in Pro Kabaddi League, is thrilled to announce its triumphant return to the home turf after a four-year hiatus. The team is all set to ignite the kabaddi fervour in the 'Home of Dabangs' and is geared up for an electrifying Delhi leg.

The passionate Delhi fans can finally witness their beloved team in action, ready to paint the stadium red and blue with their unwavering support. The Dabangs are geared up for four thrilling encounters, commencing with their home leg opener against Bengal Warriors on Friday.

Dabang Delhi has been on fire this season, showcasing a relentless fighting spirit and a hunger for victory. The team, led by the indomitable captain Ashu Malik, has consistently topped the leaderboard, displaying exceptional teamwork and thrilling individual brilliance. With key players in top form, the Dabangs have already notched up several memorable wins, leaving opponents in their wake and sending shivers down their spines.

Speaking ahead of the home leg kicking-off on Friday, Durganath Wagle, CEO, Dabang Delhi said, "We are excited for our home leg in Delhi, anticipating an exhilarating experience for fans witnessing their favorite team live at the stadium. To encourage a significant turnout of kabaddi enthusiasts, we have strategically priced the tickets at a very reasonable rate. Anticipating a successful and memorable Delhi leg of the Pro Kabaddi League, we look forward to creating lasting memories for our fans in the city".

Speaking today at the Press Conference, Rambir Khokhar, Head Coach, Dabang Delhi said, "We are thrilled to showcase our skills in our hometown, our players are equally enthusiastic, engaging in regular training sessions. We are optimistic about giving our utmost effort to secure a spot in the playoffs. As the league approaches its conclusion, we are confident in expanding our lead in the upcoming matches."

Echoing the similar thoughts, Joginder Narwal, Assistant Coach, Dabang Delhi expressed, "We are excited and looking forward to kick-off the home leg as the team is on a great momentum and playing as one unit to win as many matches as possible. Delhi leg will be crucial to enter the playoffs and to secure a spot on the top of the table."

Also addressing the press conference, Ashu Malik, Captain, Dabang Delhi said, "I'm looking forward to my inaugural stint as the captain of Dabang Delhi in front of our home crowd and I am confident that our team will deliver a stellar performance to keep our fans thoroughly entertained and spirited.

Present at the conference, Vishal Bharadwaj, Vice-Captain, Dabang Delhi K.C. said, "We are holding a very good position currently on the score board, and our objective is to enhance our performance despite the pressure, with the ultimate goal of securing a spot in the semifinals."

Dabang Delhi is confident and prepared to take on any opponent in the playoffs. The 'Home of Dabangs' is ready to erupt with the team's signature Dabang spirit, transforming every match into an unmissable spectacle.(ANI)

