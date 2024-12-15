Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): The Jaipur Pink Panthers delivered an all-round masterclass to eliminate the Tamil Thalaivas from the playoffs race with a 34-27 victory at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex on Sunday in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

According to a PKL release, Arjun Deshwal found strong support from Neeraj Narwal and Abhijeet Malik, while Ankush Rathee spearheaded the defensive effort. For the Tamil Thalaivas, Nitesh Kumar's High 5 proved futile.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers' skipper and star raider, Arjun Deshwal, combined well with his supporting raiders, Abhijeet Malik and Neeraj Narwal, as the two-time PKL champions established an early lead. Arjun opened the scoring with a running hand touch on Amir Hossein Bastami, while Abhijeet Malik executed a crucial do-or-die raid against Aashish.

The Tamil Thalaivas briefly rallied with a Super Tackle that sent Arjun Deshwal to the bench, but their momentum was short-lived. A six-point streak for the Jaipur Pink Panthers saw Sai Prasad captured by Surjeet Singh, and Abhishek Manokaran surrendered to Neeraj Narwal, resulting in an all-out. This gave Jaipur a solid 20-13 advantage at the end of the first half.

The second half followed a similar script, with the Jaipur Pink Panthers maintaining their dominance. For every point the Tamil Thalaivas managed, Arjun Deshwal's side responded strongly. Leveraging their defensive strength, the Pink Panthers consistently neutralised the Thalaivas' offensive efforts.

In a commanding defensive display, Ankush Rathee led the charge with a stellar High 5, systematically dismantling the Thalaivas' raiders. He stepped up effectively as Arjun Deshwal struggled to find his rhythm, often tackled by the Thalaivas' defenders.

The Tamil Thalaivas relied on the raiding duo of Abhishek and Chandran Ranjith to sustain their momentum, but the Jaipur Pink Panthers effectively controlled the do-or-die raids, widening their lead. As the match drew to a close, the Pink Panthers sealed a comprehensive seven-point victory, decisively outplaying the Tamil Thalaivas. (ANI)

