Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): Two teams still in the playoff race played out a thrilling encounter as UP Yoddhas edged out U Mumba 30-27 in Match 114 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 11 at the Badminton Hall, Balewadi Sports Complex, on Sunday.

According to a release from PKL, the raiding duo of Gagan Gowda and Bhavani Rajput delivered a stellar performance, ensuring a Sunday evening blockbuster and propelling UP Yoddhas to third place on the points table.

The match began with U Mumba's Manjeet making a strong start, successfully evading Ashu Singh and Mahender Singh to give his team a 2-0 lead. The momentum swung back and forth between U Mumba and UP Yoddhas, with Bhavani Rajput executing a decisive do-or-die raid, dragging Lokesh Ghosliya to the midline.

Manjeet further showcased his raiding skills with a running hand touch on Ashu Singh in another do-or-die raid. Meanwhile, Ajit Chouhan underlined his status as the season's best NYP with multiple successful raids.

For UP Yoddhas, Gagan Gowda's raids were briefly neutralised by Rinku, while Hitesh and Bharat delivered crucial defensive contributions. The game remained tightly contested, with both teams exchanging points in quick succession.

Moments of individual brilliance, including Ajit Chouhan's escape from Sumit's block and a deft toe touch on Bharat, kept the match intense. At half-time, UP Yoddhas held a narrow 13-12 lead.

The second half began with Ajit Chouhan capitalising on a defensive error by Mahender Singh to push through to the midline. Bhavani Rajput and Gagan Gowda kept UP Yoddhas in contention, eventually taking the lead in the 10th minute when Amirmohammad Zafardanesh stepped into the lobby, causing confusion that allowed Bhavani to touch Sunil Kumar and inflict the game's first all-out on U Mumba.

Rohit Raghav emerged as a key player in the latter stages, executing a powerful two-point raid that benched Ashu Singh and Mahender Singh. Another crucial moment came when Keshav Kumar's bonus and Rinku's tackle resulted in another all-out.

As the match neared its conclusion, substitute Sahul Kumar's decisive tackle on Rohit Raghav sealed the all-important lead, securing a narrow two-point victory for UP Yoddhas over U Mumba. (ANI)

