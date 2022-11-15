Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Haryana Steelers returned to winning ways in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 as they defeated Gujarat Giants 33-32 in a thrilling encounter at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on Monday.

Manjeet was the star performer of the night for the Haryana side as he earned 14 points in the match to set up the win for his team.

Chandran Ranjit began the match with a quick raid point for Gujarat Giants. Manjeet earned a super raid straightaway to give Haryana Steelers an early lead. The Giants tried to reduce the gap through a SUPER TACKLE on Manjeet by Rinku Narwal. But minutes later, the Steelers inflicted an ALL OUT on Gujarat to take a big lead.

Rakesh and Ranjit began Giants' fightback as they earned two super raid, to reduce the gap between the two sides. But Manjeet earned his second super raid of the game to ensure the Steelers maintained their control of the match. Manjeet earned another quick raid point in the dying minutes of the first half to complete his SUPER 10 as the Steelers went into halftime with a 21-16 lead.

The second half started with Manjeet earning another raid point to ensure Haryana stayed in control of the match. But Mahendra Rajput earned a super raid, while Rinku caught Manjeet as Giants showcased their intent to fight till the final whistle. With Rakesh earning a super raid, Giants inflicted an ALL OUT on the opposition as the match shifted gears.

Haryana regained their lead with Mahendra being tackled down by Jaideep. But Kapil took down Manjeet on the other end to ensure the scoreline remains level. With five minutes left on the clock, both teams had everything to play for as they remained tied on points.

Manjeet earned a running hand touch on Ranjit to get the lead back for Steelers. In the final minute, Jaideep earned a tackle point on Mahendra to help Haryana stay ahead in the match. The Steelers played their cards perfectly in the final seconds of the game and eventually clinched a thrilling win. (ANI)

