England have announced their 26-member squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Three Lions were one of the best-performing teams in the last edition and will be aiming for the same this time around as well. Gareth Southgate's men are drawn in Group B alongside Wales, Iran and the USA. So before the quadrennial event begins, we take a look at England's squad, their schedule and players to watch out for. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

FIFA World Cup 2018 was England's best performance at the quadrennial showpiece since the 1990 edition as they finished fourth that year as well. Gareth Southgate made some bold choices in his team selection but will expect his team to perform at a high level. The Three Lions are favourites to advance from their group and are considered as one of the dark horses in the competition.

England Schedule At FIFA World Cup 2022: Group B Fixtures

Date Fixtures November 21, 2022 England vs Iran November 26, 2022 England vs USA November 30, 2022 Wales vs England

England Players to Watch Out At FIFA World Cup 2022

Harry Kane Kieran Trippier Jude Bellingham Phil Foden Bukayo Saka

England Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle United ).

Defenders: Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Conor Coady (Everton), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), James Maddison (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United).

