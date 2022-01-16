Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) The in-form Puneri Paltan will have to play out of their skins when they face the fancied U.P. Yoddha in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game here on Monday.

Puneri Paltan have three wins in their last five matches after a stuttering start to their campaign. But in Yoddha's they face another rejuvenated side.

Also Read | Anthony Martial Slams Ralf Rangnick on Social Media as Manchester United Manager Claimed that French Forward ‘Did Not Want To Be A Part of The Squad’.

The second game of the night will feature Telugu Titans, who are yet to register a win this season, and defending champions Bengal Warriors.

Both Pune and U.P. started the season poorly but have managed to pick up momentum in their recent outings.

Also Read | Real Betis vs Sevilla La Liga 2021-22 Match Suspended After Object Thrown From Stand Hits Joan Jordan's Head.

Nitin Tomar's comeback has given much-need experience to the young Pune team, whic lies 10th. But Pune's hopes will once again hinge on their star raider Aslam Inamdar. The youngster has been a standout star for the Paltan with his smart toe touches and reverse half kicks.

U.P.'s raiding trio of Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill and Shrikant Jadhav will look to take advantage of the eagerness in Pune's defence. Both Vishal Bhardwaj and Baldev Singh have tendency to commit to early tackles which the raiders will look to exploit.

Bengal Warrior have a win and a tie in their last two matches. Maninder Singh has been the sole performer for the Warriors with their Irani combo of Abozar Mighani and Mohammad Nabibakhsh not at their usual best.

The Titans have had an equally challenging season. Rajnish and Ankit Beniwal have performed admirably in the raiding department, but the team has often lacked the composure required to clinch the wins.

The Titans' plan should be to stop Maninder at all costs. Sandeep Kandola will be the main man for the job but stopping the Bengal captain will require a team effort.

Titans also need to use all-rounder Adarsh more effectively. He has found points in his limited opportunities to raid and can be a surprise element for the Warriors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)