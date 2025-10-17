New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): U Mumba were in complete control against the Telugu Titans, securing a dominant 33-26 win in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 season at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. The team delivered a strong all-round performance, with their raiders and defenders working in perfect coordination throughout the match.

U Mumba's win over the Titans, combined with Bengaluru Bulls' loss to Patna Pirates, helped Dabang Delhi K.C. secure a spot in the top two of the points table, according to a press release from PKL.

U Mumba started the match on a strong note, earning the first point and quickly adding a couple more through a successful raid by Ajit Chouhan. The Titans opened their account soon after, with Bharat scoring a point through a well-executed raid.

U Mumba continued to show their strength in both attack and defence, collecting points steadily to build a 6-2 lead within the first few minutes. However, Bharat later stepped up again for the Titans, producing a brilliant two-point raid that helped his team close the gap to 7-6.

Despite the Titans' efforts to fight back, U Mumba maintained their narrow lead at 6-8 when the Strategic Time Out was called in the first half. After play resumed, U Mumba continued to build on their momentum, displaying a strong all-round performance. Their raiders and defenders worked well together to extend the lead to 11-7.

Both teams traded points over the next few minutes, with the Titans trying to stay in the contest. However, U Mumba's consistency helped them stay ahead, and they went into halftime leading 14-12.

The second half began with both teams showing strong defensive skills, as Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and Vijay Malik earned early points for their respective sides. U Mumba held a two-point lead before Praful Zaware's successful raid narrowed the gap to 15-14. However, U Mumba quickly regained control when Zafardanesh came up with another smart raid, restoring their two-point cushion.

The momentum stayed with U Mumba as they continued their dominance and soon inflicted an ALL OUT, extending their lead to 23-17. Their balanced display in both attack and defence helped them stay firmly in control. By the time the Strategic Time Out was taken in the second half, U Mumba were leading 25-17.

After play resumed, U Mumba picked up another point right away, further increasing their advantage. The Telugu Titans did manage to score a couple of points through quick raids, but U Mumba's defence remained sharp.

Rinku came up with a brilliant tackle to earn another point for U Mumba, extending their lead to 19-28. The team continued to dominate the contest, showing great coordination between their raiders and defenders. U Mumba's defence, in particular, stood out as they kept stopping the Telugu Titans' attacks and maintained firm control of the game.

Despite the pressure, Vijay Malik put up a strong fight for the Titans, showcasing his consistency in attack. However, his efforts weren't enough to turn the game around as U Mumba stayed comfortably ahead till the end. (ANI)

