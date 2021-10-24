London [UK], October 24 (ANI): Joshua King scored a hat-trick against his former club as Watford beat Everton 5-2 at the Goodison Park in the Premier League (PL) match on Saturday.

Everton's Tom Davies broke the deadlock after just three minutes, sliding in to convert Demarai Gray's cross at the near post. King levelled from close range 10 minutes later.

Richarlison restored Everton's lead three minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute. But Watford struck four times in the remaining 12 minutes of the match. Claudio Ranieri's first win as Watford manager leaves them 14th with 10 points. Everton stay eighth with 14 points.

Elsewhere, Callum Wilson's superb overhead kick earned Newcastle United a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Their fourth consecutive draw drops Palace to 15th on nine points, while Newcastle remain 19th, three points from safety.

At Elland Road, Rodrigo scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to earn Leeds United a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers and deny the visitors a fourth consecutive victory. After this draw, the Wolves are in 10th place with 13 points while Leeds stay 17th with seven points.

At the Saint Mary's Stadium, Maxwel Cornet scored twice to earn Burnley a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Southampton. Southampton sit 16th with eight points, four ahead of Burnley, who remain 18th and without a win. (ANI)

