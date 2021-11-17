Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 17 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said playing against India is one of the biggest challenges in the game. India and New Zealand will lock horns in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday evening in Jaipur.

"When you play against India, it is one of the biggest challenges in the game and in all formats, the depth they have in their country and the quality they have throughout is something that is incredible and it is the reason where they are in world cricket," said Williamson in a video posted on BlackCaps Twitter handle.

Williamson will miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against India which gets underway later on Wednesday. "Blackcaps captain Kane Williamson will miss this week's three-game T20 series against India as he prioritises preparing for the Test series starting on November 25 in Kanpur," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had said in a statement.

NZC said with the opening game of the T20 series on Wednesday evening, followed by games on Friday and Sunday night -- the decision was made for Williamson to join the Test specialist group already training in Jaipur as they focus on red-ball preparation.

Fellow dual squad member Tim Southee will captain the T20 side for the opening game on Wednesday, while Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner are also available for both series. (ANI)

