For a few days now, China's tennis star Peng Shuai had been in the news for her statement. Shuai has reportedly gone missing ever since she raised her voice against Ex-Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli. Now it was Japan's Naomi Osaka who has raised her concern about Peng going missing. She posted a tweet on social media and put a small note alongside the tennis star's picture. The Chinese tennis star had accused Ex-Vice-Premier Zhang Gaolof of coercing her into sex and that they had an intermittent affair, the report said. China: Concerns Over Whereabouts of Former Tennis Star Peng Shuai Rise After She Accused Ex-Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of Sexual Assault.

Peng, one of China's biggest sporting stars, has not been publicly heard from since a Weibo post on November 2. Naomi Osaka wrote that her fellow tennis player has been missing after she revealed about being abused sexually. "Censorship is never okay at any cost," read a part of the note penned by the Japanese tennis star. Osaka also used #WhereIsPengShuai. The tweet has been making around on social media and the fans too have reacted to the same.

Check out the tweet below:

As per reports, Peng's Weibo account is active but it surely has no mention of Zang anywhere in the comments. Chinese activists projected text onto undisclosed sites, saying "where is Peng Shuai?" and "we demand Peng Shuai's safe return". The fans and the tennis fraternity is now hoping for her safe return.

