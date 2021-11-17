The Indians are set to welcome a new era in their cricket history with Rohit Sharma as T20I captain and head coach Rahul Dravid. And their first assignment would be up against a tough New Zealand side at home. Though India have the home advantage, one cannot discount the fact that the Kiwis would be in very good form, having had a superb T20 World Cup 2021 campaign where they did lose the final but managed to win a lot of hearts for showing consistency when it matters the most. They might as well be fatigued, having been continuously for the past few weeks and though it is a new series, the wear and tear of the intense T20 World Cup 2021 might just still be on their minds. Kapil Dev Shares ‘Report Card’ of Indian Cricket Under Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri, Says, ‘The Big Thing Lacking Is an ICC Trophy’

Having said that, India, besides having a new captain, would also have some new young players who earned their call-ups to the national team through spectacular performances in the IPL. Let us take a look at three such Indian stars who can make their India debuts today:

1) Venkatesh Iyer: The all-rounder is very likely to make his first appearance in India colours today against New Zealand. After a stellar IPL 2021 season where he scored 370 runs in 10 matches and led Kolkata Knight Riders to the final, he has been justly rewarded with a national call-up. And in the absence of a genuine all-rounder in the side, Iyer can very well fit into that role. Yes, he would most certainly not open as he does for KKR and Madhya Pradesh. Instead, he would be expected to play the finisher's role alongside Rishabh Pant. India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: BCCI Shares Glimpses From India’s Fun Headshot Season Ahead of their First Clash in Jaipur (See Video)

2) Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan has seen a meteoric rise in his stature as one of the best young fast bowlers in the country. A very fruitful IPL season, which saw him finish with 24 wickets made him one of the top contenders to be selected in the national squad. And here he is! In the absence of senior fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Khan, with his raw pace and consistency, can make a big difference. It remains to be seen how captain Rohit Sharma designs his bowling attack for today. He can fit in alongside Mohammad Siraj and Harshal Patel to make a decent bowling attack if the team management does choose to include him.

3) Harshal Patel: Years of hard work in the IPL and domestic cricket has finally yielded results for Harshal Patel and here he is in the Indian team, awaiting his first appearance for the Men in Blue. The medium pace bowler was the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021 with a record 32 scalps and he would be more than keen to emulate this same form in the national jersey against New Zealand. He can be part of the Indian bowling attack alongside Mohammad Siraj and Bhuvneshwar Kumar but his inclusion depends on the bowling combination that the team management opts for. India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ T20I Series on TV and Online

Having said that, the cricketer who is most likely to make his India debut is Venkatesh Iyer since he has been added to the side to fulfill the vacant bowling all-rounder's role. When it comes to the bowling attack, it would be interesting to see who gets the nod. If coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma choose experience, then Mohammad Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar can make up the bowling attack. On the other hand, since it is the first match of the series, the Indian team management may try and opt for some new players who are fresh off a splendid IPL season and are in form.

A notable mention has to be made of Ruturaj Gaikwad. The opener is unlikely to break into India's top-order even after having a very good IPL season and the team management might go with him in the coming games, banking on experienced batters in the first match.

