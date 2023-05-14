Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Indian national football team skipper and stalwart Sunil Chhetri had words of praise for both the Bengaluru FC as well along with the other semi-finalists as the teams battle it out on the final day of the RFDL campaign.

Bengaluru FC are the defending champions of RFDL as they look to retain their title against Sudeva Delhi FC at the Reliance Corporate Park. They edged past ATK Mohun Bagan in a tense penalty shootout on Thursday as the game headed into spot-kicks after rounding off 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of CSK vs KKR T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Chhetri hailed the fact that the Blues have made their second consecutive finale in RFDL. More importantly, he stressed the greater competition and more number of teams that played in the tournament this time around. The four semi-finalists progressed into the National Championship after going through the regional qualifiers and the National Group Stage matches. Over 50 teams from across the country participated in the regionals with over 250 matches being played in that round.

"Second consecutive final at the RFDL, well done boys, well done!", he said for the BFC team.

Also Read | GT vs SRH, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

"I want to congratulate all the teams that participated. I want to congratulate the organisers for doing a great job. I got a glimpse of a few matches and they were outstanding. What a chance for young boys, to firstly develop and for others who didn't get a chance in the Hero I-League, Hero ISL or the main team, to come over here and keep playing games. We all know no matter how much you train, playing matches are vital for the development of a player," he added.

The importance of the greater game-time coming through this league has been touched upon by several former players and coaches of the participating clubs as well. Now, this issue has gotten the backing of one of the most prominent faces of Indian football and the sporting landscape in the country in general.

The second season of the RFDL kicked off on March 6 and matches have been cohesively conducted all across the country. Chhetri praised the organisers for ensuring a seamless process for the same and encouraged them to carry on the promising work.

"On that front, the organisation and everyone involved in the league, well done! Congratulations and keep up the good work!" Chhetri signed off. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)