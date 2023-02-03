East London [South Africa], February 2 (ANI): Following her side's five-wicket loss to South Africa in the tri-series final, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that there were plenty of positives for her side in the series despite the loss and the bowlers bowled really well.

A sublime knock of unbeaten 57 runs from Chloe Tryon helped South Africa defeat India by 5 wickets to clinch the Women's T20I Tri-Series here at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday.

"Body is fine. It will take two, three days and it will get better with rest. You have to enjoy yourself whatever the situation and we did that. Plenty of positives in the series, we didn't get over the line but our bowlers bowled very well," said Harmanpreet in a post-match presentation.

India elected to bat first after winning the toss. But the team struggled against South African bowlers and could post only 109/4 in their 20 overs. Harleen Deol (46 off 56 balls) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (21 off 22 balls) made notable contributions with the bat.

Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/16) was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa. Ayabonga Khaka and Sune Luus also took a wicket each.

Chasing 110, South Africa were down at 66/5 in 13.1 overs. But a knock from Chloe Tryon, who scored 57 off 32 balls with six fours and two sixes denied India the win. South Africa chased down the target with two overs and five wickets in hand.

Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers for India with 2/21 while Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked a scalp each.

Chloe was given the 'Man of the Match' for her fifty.

Deepti Sharma was a star for India, clinching the 'Man of the Series' award. She contributed scores of 33 and 16* in the series and ended up as the highest wicket-taker with nine scalps in five games at an economy of 5.56, with best bowling figures of 3/11.

Brief Scores: India: 110/4 (Harleen Deol 46, Harmanpreet Kaur 21, Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/16) against South Africa 113/5 (Chloe Tryon 57*, Nadine de Klerk 17*; Sneh Rana 2-21). (ANI)

