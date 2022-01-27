New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences over the demise of hockey legend Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Charanjit Singh who passed away in Una district, Himachal Pradesh due to age-related complications.

The two-time Olympian was 92. He was part of India's glorious days in hockey.

Also Read | PSL 2022 Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 7 Match in IST.

"Saddened by the passing away of noted Hockey player, Shri Charanjit Singh. He played a key role in the successes of the Indian Hockey Team, most notably in the Rome and Tokyo Olympics in the 1960's. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

A charismatic halfback, Charanjit Singh had led the Indian team to a historic Gold Medal in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, beating Pakistan in the final, and was also part of the Indian team that won silver in the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome.

Also Read | UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

Born on 20 November 1929, Charanjit Singh was an alumnus of Col. Brown Cambridge School, Dehradun, and Punjab University.

After his illustrious career in international hockey, he worked as Director of the Physical Education department at Himachal Pradesh University, in Shimla. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)